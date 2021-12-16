Hotfix: 0.14.1 Released

Welcome Soldiers!
Our latest hotfix is out and brings some fixes and changes to update 0.14 that released last week.
Gameplay
Changes
- MG-08/15 changes on round dispersion
- Sniper rifle utility was enhanced by improving dispersion and velocity
- Relaxed placement rules on all deployables to address player frustration when placing on uneven or bumpy terrain (this may go too far in the other direction and allow emplacements too much freedom for placement but this is a better problem to us than how frustrating they are to place currently, we’ll revisit placement rules when we have time in the future to achieve a better solution)
Fixes
- Fixed Jager engineer officer ability to use field guns
- Combles Assault FR vs GER missing spawns and sector configuration was fixed
- Fixed number of rifle grenades being inconsistent with how many are displayed on the role info
Art
Fixes
- Early war Germans fixed from having skull decal on pickelhaube
UI
Fixes
- Removed Section Leader HUD icons from the bottom left of the screen as system is not yet fully functional
Maps
Changes
- Zonnebeke Assault layers - first sector adjusted so defenders cannot push too far forward of their first defense objective
- Combles Assault layers (GER attacking) - first sector adjusted so defenders cannot push too far forward of their first defense objective
- Vimy Assault layers (Entente attacking) - first sector adjusted so defenders cannot push too far forward of their first defense objective
Fixes
- Fixed some bad sector names on Vimy Ridge and Sechault layers
- Zonnebeke Assault JAG vs BEF fixed the wrong year being displayed
- Various fixes on CEF vs GER & FR vs GER Vimy Ridge assault layers
Optimization / General Fixes
Known issues
- AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround
- Open following file:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
2. Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True
[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
- Bayonet cannot be equipped to Springfield 1903 iron-sighted variant
- Awards and some of the personal statistics do currently not display correctly
- Damage radius of field cannons will sometimes cause players to not be killed immediately
- No. 20 Rifle Grenade has placeholder sounds
- Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or in the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
- Ansoncourt underground bunkers have lighting issues on the day version
- Deploying LMG bipods on certain spots while prone can lead to players teleporting under the map
- Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
- Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
- Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
- Vickers MK I emplacement is using the Vickers 1915 model
- Deployment/Team menu scenery appears too dark on night layers
- Damage is dealt at the marker position instead the chlorine artillery shells
- Deployment menu music continues playing when the deployment menu is closed using ESC
Changed depots in release branch