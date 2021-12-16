 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 16 December 2021

Update 1.0.7

Bug fixes:

  • Optimization of the code for loading/saving the game; reduced freezes, especially noticeable on systems with HDD
  • When playing with hints, it was a bug when an already exploding external threat could still be hit with a stasis beam
  • The draw additional threat card button looked active even if the deck was empty

Other changes:

  • Optimized the work of the shield paint sliders
  • Turn reset is now available after firing the Interfector's quantum cannon (except when you get the achievement for 15 shots per battle)
  • Added the ability to change the speed of the game (movement of dice, their throws, etc.)

