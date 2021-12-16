Update 1.0.7

Bug fixes:
- Optimization of the code for loading/saving the game; reduced freezes, especially noticeable on systems with HDD
- When playing with hints, it was a bug when an already exploding external threat could still be hit with a stasis beam
- The draw additional threat card button looked active even if the deck was empty
Other changes:
- Optimized the work of the shield paint sliders
- Turn reset is now available after firing the Interfector's quantum cannon (except when you get the achievement for 15 shots per battle)
- Added the ability to change the speed of the game (movement of dice, their throws, etc.)
