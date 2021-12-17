Asset Update: v0.7.3.1

Hey Everyone!

This update introduces over 200 props to the game. These props were voted on by you, the community, during our last community asset vote. Thank's everyone who participated!

Also, don't forget to check out our Map Making Competition over on our Discord server. We're giving away prizes including $100 grand prize and a copy of GME: GM Edition for the second-place winner. Find a full list of rules on Discord. Good luck and happy building.

Props:

Castle Pack (Free for everyone!)

Dungeon Forge Pack (Game Master Edition Exclusive)

Walls:

Castle Walls

Town-style Walls

Building Pieces:

Dungeon Forge Pieces (Game Master Edition Exclusive)

If you keep up with our devlogs you'll know that we're changing our update schedule. We plan on alternating between adding props and adding new features. This change will not only allow us to focus on one thing at a time but it will also mean that you won't have to wait as long between updates!

Discord / [Reddit](reddit.com/r/GameMasterEngine)