Winter Holidays 2021 & Monorail (0.14.7.0)

Winter Holidays are here!

Wintertime has come to the Tower Unite Plaza! We’ve decked out the island with holiday cheer and brought back all of the classic holiday events. Be sure to drop by Santa Claws’ Workshop for new Condo and Appearance items, and enjoy the festive atmosphere!

Holiday Coins are also back and can be earned by playing any of the games in Tower!







Monorail!

The new and improved Monorail system is ready to take you to all of your favorite destinations around the Plaza. Hop on at one of the four stops and see the island from a new perspective while you ride in style to the stores and games.









New Appearance Store

Appearance items can now be bought at the new store: Tower Threads! There you can preview appearance items before you purchase them. You can also activate the appearance menu using the store’s high tech equipment! All appearance items that were previously on the appearance menu have now been moved to the new store.









Changes

Plaza: Holiday 2021 Events Begin

Plaza: New Store: Tower Threads, for all your apparel needs

Plaza: Plaza audio pass. Added sounds to the Bowling Exterior, Casino Exterior, DIY, Franky's Grill, Rob's Imports, Fresh, Songbirds, various room tones, ocean, dock sounds

Plaza: Added new holiday items to Santa's Workshop and Celebrations stores

Plaza: Added Floating Text item to the D.I.Y. store

Plaza: Subtly improved quality of Plaza lighting

Plaza: Tower Lobby small art pass

Plaza: Pool bypass bridge added

Plaza: Updated palm trees

Minigolf - Sweet Tooth: Hole 10 hole-in-one has been adjusted

Condo - Suite: You can now toggle off the upstairs railing

Condo - Suite: Add another light manager for the upstairs area

Condo: Spin to Win Home Edition probabilities changed to completely random instead of favoring "nothing"

Appearance Editor: You can now adjust the camera zoom with mouse wheel

Appearance Editor: Improved lighting and background visuals for the main menu

Appearance Editor: Improved background on the in-game UI

Appearance items are now only located in the new Appearance store: Tower Threads, instead of being available in the appearance editor

Plaza: Tower Threads now has a way to visually preview Appearance items before you buy them

Plaza: Store UI improvements and animations

Condo: Added Canvas materials: Simple Color

Accelerate: First drift boost stage now requires 1.0 seconds to engage instead of just 0.5 seconds

Accelerate: Turn rate increased to allow for sharper turns without the need to drift (sharp turn engages after 0.35 seconds of holding turn down)

Accelerate: Increased ground turn friction to keep the kart from sliding all around, resulting in much tighter controls

Condo: Added five different types of light animations to the Christmas Lights Twinkle

Condo: Added canvas comment support for Canvas Statue and Canvas Theater Frame

Inventory: Improved item edit popup, added separators to make the edit button stand out more from the other options

Inventory: Locking or Disabling Collision on items now automatically closes the edit popup

Inventory: Hot bar inventory now hides while editing items

UI: Renamed C context button prompt from "Actions" to "Character"

UI: Renamed "Set Workshop Player Model" to "Find Player Model"

UI Renamed "Remove Workshop Player Model" to "Take Off Player Model"

UI: Updated font on latest news UI to make it more legible

Items: Improved RC car handling

Items: Reduced Launch Pad sound volume

UI: Some unit HUDs now change for the holidays

Bug Fixes

Fixed gizmos not working when intersecting with a locked item

Appearance Editor: Fixed the character often times not facing the camera when entering appearance editing mode

Appearance Editor: Fixed the character not facing the camera after manually rotating the character and switching to a new accessories tab

Appearance Editor: Improved the camera overall, adding easing and ironing out edge cases

Appearance Editor: Fixed networking lag that would cause the character head to snap down when entering the appearance editor

Appearance Editor: Fixed large or small characters not fitting within the camera's views (basically appearance editor would completely break with tiny or large player models as the cameras would be mega offset). Now the camera will adjust smoothly to match the size of the character

Appearance Editor: Fixed back camera offsets

Appearance Editor: Fixed right click tool tips for appearance items not showing up properly on the main menu

Appearance Editor: Fixed sell tooltips not closing when you click off them or scroll wheel off

Plaza: Fixed not being able to checkout items while on the store main page category list

Condo - Suite: Fixed seats in couch not letting you get back up out of them after entering them

Workshop: Fixed normal maps clearing when using translucent or masked materials in workshop models

Fixed footstep sounds not playing most of the time while in first person due to previous optimizations

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed missing collision on Shower Base in upstairs bathroom

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed upside down wall in Pantry room

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed wrongly placed gravel texture on the landscape

Condo - Courtyard Villa: You can now edit the baseboards in the hallway again

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed incorrect material on some paving stones

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed shadows appearing in the bathrooms when items are hidden, but the light is turned off

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Removed collision on distant mountains

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed a bunch of item/placeable lights not working in some rooms

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed flashlight not working in some rooms

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed missing support piece

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Optimised lighting a little bit

Condo - Courtyard Villa: Fixed several light managers being stuck in the origin of the map

Little Crusaders - Knightsend: Fixed various camping spots

Little Crusaders - Knightsend: Fixed out-of-line flags

Little Crusaders - Knightsend: Fixed a dragon spawn point that was being blocked

Little Crusaders - Knightsend: Fixed various holes in the world

Condo: Fixed hidden edit item icons (such as placeable lights) not displaying for players who have Edit All Items permission but not Surface Edit permissions.

Condo: Fixed locked doors showing an E prompt in some cases (should just show the words "locked")

Condo: Fixed condo built in lights not having the new light functions

Items: Fixed workshop NPC having loading icons that draw through the world

Items: Fixed Stealthbox not animating the local player when in hidden mode (crouched). Also fixed the local player hiding and added a vignette effect to show the hidden state to the local player

Items: Fixed christmas lights not generating lights properly

Items: Fixed canvas frame color being applied to non canvas frames causing canvases to be tinted upon duplication or load in sometimes

Plaza: Fixed DIY store floor missing footstep sounds and causing vehicles to slow down

Ball Race: Fixed GLXY level 11 rotating platform causing unwanted physics reactions

Inventory: Fixed not being able to open edit menu (right click popup) while currently editing an item

Inventory: Fixed not being able to middle mouse open edit another item while currently editing an item

Inventory: Fixed not being able to readjust the camera with right click while currently editing an item

Inventory: Fixed advanced build mode hiding cursor when it shouldn't be

Inventory: Fixed advanced build mode hiding key prompts for gizmo editor when it shouldn't be

Milestones: Fixed camera position resetting to default angles when placing down the Golf Ball Milestone

Milestones: Fixed Golf Ball Milestone stroke count able to be increased while the ball is in motion

Milestones: Fixed Golf Ball Milestone leaving causing input to get stuck in a weird mode

Fixed being near NPCs causing vehicles to slow down

Plaza: Fixed Pumpkin Pool Tube, Pool Tube, Flamingo Tube, Duck Tube, Donut Tube, and Dino Tube not being in the Oasis store

Fixed emote list sometimes not listing after using a vehicle

Plaza: Fixed placement positions of holiday decorations

Condo: Fixed teleporters not teleporting players if it's placed on a spawn point

Inventory: Fixed tooltip and highlighting features not turning off when hovering over item settings

Inventory: Fixed cursor always being a hand when over item settings

Fixed concrete and other surfaces not having the default foot step sounds (and increased glass footstep sound volume)

Optimizations

Plaza: Optimized Plaza VRAM usage, saving around 200mb of VRAM

Plaza: Lightmap memory optimizations

UI: Optimized the main unit HUD UI

UI: Optimized button UI across the game

Optimized footstep logic so the server doesn't have to calculate as much

