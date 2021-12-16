Technical Issues and Tournament Update

As most of you know, we've been having a number of issues mostly around queueing and joining games recently. Some of these issues are on our end, and some are a part of the more widespread issues surrounding Amazon Web Services. We're working on fixing these issues, and are going to get back to normal as soon as we can, but some of these issues are outside our control.

As a thank you for everyone's help reporting these bugs, and as an apology for the issues we've had, we're going to grant all players 4,000 dust (one free hero). This will be directly granted to your account; no codes required.

As far as the tournament planned for this weekend, we unfortunately must reschedule it to January 8-9. We simply aren't confident enough that we can solve all of the issues that may impact the tournament, and tournament integrity and the experience of the participants are both important to us. We understand not everyone will be able to make the rescheduled tournament, so anyone qualified for this tournament will be able to use their invite for any other qualifier in 2022. There will still be a regularly scheduled qualifier later in January that players who hit mythic in December ranked will qualify for.

Thank you for your patience and support for Storybook Brawl, and we're excited to get everything back up and running!