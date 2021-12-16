Alpha 58 - Hotfix 3

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (3) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Coconuts respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
- Fixed: Papayas respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
- Fixed: Bananas respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
- Fixed: Coconut Palm Fronds respawn after beeing cut down from a standing (not chopped down) Coconut Palm and then the game is saved&loaded
- Fixed: Banana Palm the Leaves respawn after beeing cut down from a standing (not chopped down) Banana Palm and then game is saved&loaded
- Fixed: Fallen Brown Coconuts from a cut down Coconut Palm Frond do not float in the ocean
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update