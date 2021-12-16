 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 16 December 2021

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 3

A new Hotfix (3) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Coconuts respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
  2. Fixed: Papayas respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
  3. Fixed: Bananas respawn back on trees when they were taken from a tree, stashed or only equipped and then the game is saved&loaded
  4. Fixed: Coconut Palm Fronds respawn after beeing cut down from a standing (not chopped down) Coconut Palm and then the game is saved&loaded
  5. Fixed: Banana Palm the Leaves respawn after beeing cut down from a standing (not chopped down) Banana Palm and then game is saved&loaded
  6. Fixed: Fallen Brown Coconuts from a cut down Coconut Palm Frond do not float in the ocean

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

