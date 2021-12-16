Samurai Gunn 2 × Among Us update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7897608 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 20:59:11 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1397790/Samurai_Gunn_2/

New Character!

The Crewmate is our wildest character yet! Empty the garbage, install vents, and if you complete enough tasks, mutate into the Impostor!

The Moves

New Stages!

Aboard the Skeld you'll find vents for hiding, faulty Electrical lights, and a heat-seeking weapon system! Face off atop the Skeld's roof for a decisive SHOWDOWN.

As always, for more info and updates join our Discord!

See you in outer space...