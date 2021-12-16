Content Creators' Corner - all you need to know

Here you can find answers to all possible questions that a content creator may have.

Music and copyright

All music in the game is licensed via Warner Music and Artlist. We are allowed to transfer all rights to 3rd parties for streaming/review purposes. If you get a copyright claim, send us a link to your video/stream via email or DM us on Twitter or Discord, we'll take care of that.

Recording in-game content

AGAINST features camera stabilization and ultra-wide camera options, so you can shoot best footage possible.

Beatmap Editor - Custom Levels

We made Beatmap Editor - a free tool to create your own levels. You can find the editor on Steam, as a free DLC (it may be undownloadable or function incorrectly for the next 24 hours, we are solving some problems with Steam).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1827160/AGAINST_Beatmap_Editor/

LIV support

The game supports LIV (may work incorrectly in the tutorial and custom maps at the moment).

We hope that our game will become an excellent platform for creativity and self-expression for you :)