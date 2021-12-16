 Skip to content

Birthright update for 16 December 2021

v0.19.5 - Filters and Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of improvements have been done while working on next major patch World Extensions. These are the latest changes before we release World Extensions.

Crafting - Interface for crafting more than 1 at a time to speed things up

Character Panel - Added Filters and Heal/Repair buttons to speed things up

Army Transfer - Added several buttons for faster transfer in Bulk

Graphics Options - Added a button to run Hardware Test and let system set optimal settings

  • Fixed Formation and Filtering while adding Followers and Polearm as new Categories

  • Fixed Formation Hold/Follow/Charge with Filtering

  • Fixed Item Tooltip to show correct coloring of prices

  • Fixed several Sounds for Trolls and Bears

  • Fixed cleaning Season Effects that could have been Saved on Player

  • Building Extensions now give +5 Reputation with the Settlement

  • Battle Characters should now turn smoothly using Focus Targets

  • Weekly Army cost is now split to be Daily Cost and about 18% cheaper over a Season

  • Added Nuts and Oil Production

  • Added Chicken Coops Extensions that produce Eggs

  • Settlement Events should now correctly be Saved and Loaded

  • Hunting Extension now correctly produce Meat

  • Settlements item Need should now fluctuate less and different min/max depending on Item Type

  • Most Active Settlements have a Leave option now not forcing Player into fights

  • New Settlement Mission Heretic

  • New Settlement Mission Infamous Thief

  • New Settlement Mission Murdering Marauder

  • New Settlement Mission Mummies in the Oasis

  • New Settlement Event Ghoulish Business

  • New Settlement Event Animal Market

  • Farmers Market does no longer sell endless Food while being active

  • Lots of Missions had their Description updated/added

