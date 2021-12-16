Prepare for Battle!

In addition to receiving steam rewards, players are now able to collect various items across the map.

The monsters' respawn system occurs with more variety, increasing the challenge and providing more rewards.

The news that the game has been preparing with a new multiplayer model hosted by the player inside steam itself without the need for a dedicated server. This is still in beta but available to players and players can submit feedback on DISCORD.

Many significant improvements and preparations for new content as of this update. In January 2022 will come a new event with new epic quests, more equipment (End Game) and a new Heavenly Plane map.

Get ready because the battles will transcend above the epic levels facing powerful gods and arch-enemies.