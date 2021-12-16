Erazer is launching!

We are glad to announce that Erazer is now out! With the launch, we bring in the campaign view, where you can start your missions on the world map! Additionally we bring in two new missions.

The Shore Fortification is an fortified enemy location with a target inside. Find a way to the bunkered captain and take him out!

The Volcano is the biggest official map up to date. You arrive at a heavily guarded base with several targets and objectives. Fight your way towards the targets and utilize enemy equipment to survive with minimal budget assistance!