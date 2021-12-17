Craftlands Workshoppe - Full Release Out Now!

Hello crafters,

We're excited to announce that Craftlands Workshoppe has now transitioned from Early Access to full release. We are grateful for all of your support and hope that you enjoy this update.

The update finishes up the story by adding the final quest line, and a number of bug fixes, including a fix for the barber quest popup displaying every time you load your game.

If you've been holding out until full release to play Craftlands Workshoppe, we've got a 10% off launch discount for you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1197820/Craftlands_Workshoppe/

Thank you all again for all of your support, feedback and bug reports over the Early Access period - it's been a joy shaping the game alongside you all.

Selutarr Mansion

You can now enter Selutarr's mansion! You'll have to meet up with a mysterious wizard to trigger the final quest line.

Final Quest Line

Finish the story and open the portal to a new dimension. Reach 100% reputation with all freight destinations, gather lucifrite crystals and discover more about Timothy and their past.

Allcraft's Key

Craft Allcraft's magical key to open the portal

Portal Island

Visit the portal island, receive the final quest and open the portal. Gather the trade-masters and get ready for the final showdown.