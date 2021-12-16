BETA NEWS #12

Hello everyone!

A new card is coming out today, and not just any card, a heavyweight Champion : RAVAGER.

NEW RELEASE

Made from pieces of a domination artifact, the Ravager is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous mechanical beasts to be found on Proxima. This robot impresses not only with its size, but also with its outstanding attack capabilities.



Team: Offensive: Super-Attack: All allies gain Super-Attack. A Super Attack doubles the character's attack.

NEW CHALLENGES

This week's new challenges have been launched. Up for grabs:

Swad's avatar, Hadaka, Tahna, Hadaka's avatar and 5000 credits!

NEW TOURNAMENT

Blue Dominance

An aggressive tournament, max power! No gem limit, and only Domination!

NEW RIFT

Raw Force

Proxima has entered the Elysian space. Their new weapon, "Ravager", marks a new page in history. If some Naqua seem surprised, the planet's armed forces have already deployed and are ready to receive them.

The following cards have a 2x chance of being won in this week's breach.

Ravager

Rocal

Hadaka

Nikitape

Swad

MISCELLANEOUS

An introduction cinematic of the adventure mode has been released! Find it here now :

Thank you for your support and enjoy the game !