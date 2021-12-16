Play ARK: Survival Evolved for Free This Weekend!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Looking to get started in the ARK universe? Play ARK: Survival Evolved for FREE starting now through Monday 12/20 at 10AM PST. You can also pick up ARK: Survival Evolved at 67% off the regular price!

Start your quest for survival on Lost Island, the first community map released with three new creatures, and the first to include a creature chosen by the ARK community!

If you already have Steam installed, click here to install or play ARK: Survival Evolved. If you don't have Steam, you can download it here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/346110/ARK_Survival_Evolved/