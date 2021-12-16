 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Christmas Horror update for 16 December 2021

Christmas Horror 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7897241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas Horror 1.5 brings new features and basically a remodeling of the interaction system

See whats new:

  • Grab/Drop items system entirely rebuild, no more getting stuck into walls or floor with the objects
  • Practice mode added - no Santa, only you and the items
  • Flashlight distance increased
  • Invert Y axis option added
  • Climbing headbob fixed
  • Difficulty system rebalanced
  • Player speed adjusted
  • Some interaction keys changed, now you can hide with the objects and open cabinets, drawers and so without dropping your currently item
  • Small bug fixes

We will continue to improve the game.

Changed files in this update

Christmas Horror Content Depot 1813141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.