Christmas Horror 1.5 brings new features and basically a remodeling of the interaction system
See whats new:
- Grab/Drop items system entirely rebuild, no more getting stuck into walls or floor with the objects
- Practice mode added - no Santa, only you and the items
- Flashlight distance increased
- Invert Y axis option added
- Climbing headbob fixed
- Difficulty system rebalanced
- Player speed adjusted
- Some interaction keys changed, now you can hide with the objects and open cabinets, drawers and so without dropping your currently item
- Small bug fixes
We will continue to improve the game.
Changed files in this update