Patch 1.0.8 is now live!

• Player progress - the problem with not saving progress has been resolved, so all players who start the game after installing the patch will receive 300 propcoins on their account. The reward will only be available in patch 1.0.8

• Player progress - fixed that the players' progress could be lost if you reinstall the computer OS

• Customization - added 3 skins for different Killers and 2 skins for Mable

• Maps - in School, House and Farm added from 10 to 20 spawn points for random props

• School - fixed an issue due to which it was possible to get stuck in static objects that are not props

• Killers - fixed the fact that Killers did not slow down when the Survivors were wiggling out of their hands

• Impostor - can no longer sprint and carry a Survivor at the same time (confirmed, fixed in 1.0.7)

• Granny - can no longer set Mine while jumping (confirmed, fixed in 1.0.7)

• Granny - fixed that Mine could appear not in front of Granny, but on the side

• Granny - fixed that a thrown knife was always showing up flying straight for other players

• Granny - fixed that it was possible to simultaneously put the Survivor on the Hypnochair and use Astral, which could break the gameplay

• Granny - fixed floating animation when carrying a Survivor

• Akasha - fixed the fact that the speed gained from Shadow could be reset when leveling up the Hunt

• Akasha - fixed that after the end of Shadow the movement speed was lower than the base

• Survivor - fixed all infinite sprint exploits

• Survivor - fixed some animation bugs

• UI Quick Play - updated match search design

• UI Team - fixed the issue of when adding a friend to Steam, the UI was not updated

• UI Team - fixed visual bugs related to inviting to a team and joining a team

• UI Banners - fixed the fact that after the death of the player banners did not switch

• UI Customization - fixed the bug with remaining red dots, although all items have already been viewed

• Various fixes for sounds, maps, player's camera and localization