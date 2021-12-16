 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stoneshard update for 16 December 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.17 - Guild Quarter

Share · View all patches · Build 7897144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE-COMPATIBLE

MAIN CHANGES

  • Fully implemented the Guild Quarter of Brynn. There you’ll be able to find:
  • Blacksmithing, leatherworking, and carpentry workshops.
  • Jewelry workshop.
  • The Three Pots Tavern.
  • Added a number of secondary NPCs to Brynn and animations to the already existing NPCs.
  • Added Barrels of Beer - the first commodity item in the game.
  • Added 4 new two-handed swords, one of them is also unique: Veteran Longsword, Lordly Longsword, Espadon, Ornate Two-Hander.

BALANCE

  • Tweaked the economy. Fully revamped buying and selling prices in different settlements. Increased restocking times for most NPCs.
  • Tweaked weapons’ stats and levels to better suit the new damage system and the updated economy. These changes WON’T AFFECT already saved items.
  • Tweaked the amount of Experience awarded for killing most enemy types.
  • Changed Resistances for Wraiths, the Undead, and chitinous enemy types.
  • Rebalanced some enchantments. Removed the Damage Reflection enchantment.
  • Added an expiration mechanic to Deathstinger Jars.
  • All Proselytes in distant dungeons now have a “Crimson Gift” passive that will boost their power until high tier Proselytes are fully implemented.
  • Giant Rats and Bats no longer spawn in distant Proselyte dungeons.
  • Changed Resistances for stone objects.
  • Reduced Stone Boulders’ Durability.
  • Increased Reputation gain from fulfilled tasks.
  • Greatly increased Experience gain from destroying nests, hives, and burrows.
  • Destroyed Deathstinger Hives have a chance to drop Deathstinger Honey. Destroyed Harpy Nests sometimes drop jewelry and gems collected by their previous inhabitants.
  • Reduced Cooldown Reduction for “Double Lunge” upon landing a hit or killing an enemy. Removed the skill’s hidden Accuracy bonus.
  • “Danse Macabre” now reduces Resistances to a lesser degree.
  • Greatly reduced the chance for enemies to drop treatises.
  • Rebalanced weapon drops on enemy death.
  • “Daze” now applies a small debuff to Accuracy and Fumble Chance.
  • All Injuries now reduce Healing Efficiency.
  • Changed the Witch’s Hut loot.
  • Greatly increased the variety of unique items that can be found in secret rooms and distant dungeons.
  • Changed rewards for killing the Troll: all items now have roughly the same power level and for the most part can’t be acquired from other sources.

FIXES

  • Tweaked enemy spawns in dungeons.
  • Re-added the option to trade with most Brynn NPCs.
  • Re-added Physical Resistance to armored enemies.
  • Fixed snakes not spawning on the surface.
  • Fixed passive effects not working as intended when moving to a new location.
  • Synchronized the Herald's animations with his speech lines.
  • Added routes to some secondary NPCs in Brynn.
  • The Brynn hover on the global map now also shows the names of its quarters.
  • Fixed Kromm’s stock: he no longer trades in high level items.
  • Fixed the inability to take a cart to Osbrook from the Brewery.
  • Nests and hives can no longer be injured.
  • Fixed Skeleton Minibosses not dropping weapons on death.
  • The Heraldic Note now also grants Brynn reputation.
  • Fixed quest items getting unequipped upon failing an associated contract.
  • The quest marker now leads to the correct quarter of the city when closing Brynn contracts (this fix doesn’t affect ongoing contracts).
  • Added an option to eat Hop Cones.
  • “Push the Falling” now replenishes Energy instead of Health.
  • Reputation changes from tasks and dialogue lines are now correctly displayed in the Reputation log.
  • Fixed misses being incorrectly displayed in the log (they used to be displayed as dodging a fumbled attack).
  • Fixed vegetation objects spawning on top of one another.
  • The Experience bar now becomes inactive upon reaching level 30.
  • Fixed hives getting displaced when destroyed.
  • Fixed most traders’ stock not working as intended.
  • Fixed the incorrect tier of “Stance Training” and “Final Push”.
  • Fixed the damage penalty of “Hooking Chop” increasing with higher Strength.
  • Fixed Brynn elves being assigned an incorrect NPC type.
  • Brynn elves will now fight back when attacked.
  • Drinking from a well now reduces the same amount of thirst as drinking from a waterskin.
  • Fixed “Danse Macabre” not granting Dodge Chance.
  • Fixed some high tier skeletons lacking weapon abilities and dropping incorrect weapons on death.

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.