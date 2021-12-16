Hotfix 0.7.0.17 - Guild Quarter

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE-COMPATIBLE
MAIN CHANGES
- Fully implemented the Guild Quarter of Brynn. There you’ll be able to find:
- Blacksmithing, leatherworking, and carpentry workshops.
- Jewelry workshop.
- The Three Pots Tavern.
- Added a number of secondary NPCs to Brynn and animations to the already existing NPCs.
- Added Barrels of Beer - the first commodity item in the game.
- Added 4 new two-handed swords, one of them is also unique: Veteran Longsword, Lordly Longsword, Espadon, Ornate Two-Hander.
BALANCE
- Tweaked the economy. Fully revamped buying and selling prices in different settlements. Increased restocking times for most NPCs.
- Tweaked weapons’ stats and levels to better suit the new damage system and the updated economy. These changes WON’T AFFECT already saved items.
- Tweaked the amount of Experience awarded for killing most enemy types.
- Changed Resistances for Wraiths, the Undead, and chitinous enemy types.
- Rebalanced some enchantments. Removed the Damage Reflection enchantment.
- Added an expiration mechanic to Deathstinger Jars.
- All Proselytes in distant dungeons now have a “Crimson Gift” passive that will boost their power until high tier Proselytes are fully implemented.
- Giant Rats and Bats no longer spawn in distant Proselyte dungeons.
- Changed Resistances for stone objects.
- Reduced Stone Boulders’ Durability.
- Increased Reputation gain from fulfilled tasks.
- Greatly increased Experience gain from destroying nests, hives, and burrows.
- Destroyed Deathstinger Hives have a chance to drop Deathstinger Honey. Destroyed Harpy Nests sometimes drop jewelry and gems collected by their previous inhabitants.
- Reduced Cooldown Reduction for “Double Lunge” upon landing a hit or killing an enemy. Removed the skill’s hidden Accuracy bonus.
- “Danse Macabre” now reduces Resistances to a lesser degree.
- Greatly reduced the chance for enemies to drop treatises.
- Rebalanced weapon drops on enemy death.
- “Daze” now applies a small debuff to Accuracy and Fumble Chance.
- All Injuries now reduce Healing Efficiency.
- Changed the Witch’s Hut loot.
- Greatly increased the variety of unique items that can be found in secret rooms and distant dungeons.
- Changed rewards for killing the Troll: all items now have roughly the same power level and for the most part can’t be acquired from other sources.
FIXES
- Tweaked enemy spawns in dungeons.
- Re-added the option to trade with most Brynn NPCs.
- Re-added Physical Resistance to armored enemies.
- Fixed snakes not spawning on the surface.
- Fixed passive effects not working as intended when moving to a new location.
- Synchronized the Herald's animations with his speech lines.
- Added routes to some secondary NPCs in Brynn.
- The Brynn hover on the global map now also shows the names of its quarters.
- Fixed Kromm’s stock: he no longer trades in high level items.
- Fixed the inability to take a cart to Osbrook from the Brewery.
- Nests and hives can no longer be injured.
- Fixed Skeleton Minibosses not dropping weapons on death.
- The Heraldic Note now also grants Brynn reputation.
- Fixed quest items getting unequipped upon failing an associated contract.
- The quest marker now leads to the correct quarter of the city when closing Brynn contracts (this fix doesn’t affect ongoing contracts).
- Added an option to eat Hop Cones.
- “Push the Falling” now replenishes Energy instead of Health.
- Reputation changes from tasks and dialogue lines are now correctly displayed in the Reputation log.
- Fixed misses being incorrectly displayed in the log (they used to be displayed as dodging a fumbled attack).
- Fixed vegetation objects spawning on top of one another.
- The Experience bar now becomes inactive upon reaching level 30.
- Fixed hives getting displaced when destroyed.
- Fixed most traders’ stock not working as intended.
- Fixed the incorrect tier of “Stance Training” and “Final Push”.
- Fixed the damage penalty of “Hooking Chop” increasing with higher Strength.
- Fixed Brynn elves being assigned an incorrect NPC type.
- Brynn elves will now fight back when attacked.
- Drinking from a well now reduces the same amount of thirst as drinking from a waterskin.
- Fixed “Danse Macabre” not granting Dodge Chance.
- Fixed some high tier skeletons lacking weapon abilities and dropping incorrect weapons on death.
Changed files in this update