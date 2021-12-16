Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.580: New Turns Environment
In this update we are introducing turns.
What's new:
- We have added turns available in "Dual Wield Mode". Turns will be added later also in "Brisk Mode".
- Enable turns setting. You can switch turns on and off in the settings tab.
- Enable hints setting. You can switch in-game hints on and off in the settings tab.
- Enemy kills player after cut bug fixed.
- Christmas tree obstacle removed from game.
- Heat regen extended in "Dual Wield Mode".
- Texture overlap when entering the tunnel bug fixed.
- Other Bug Fixes
- Asset Optimization
- Texture Optimization
Changed files in this update