Brisk Square update for 16 December 2021

Update 0.580

Build 7897113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.580: New Turns Environment

In this update we are introducing turns.

What's new:

  • We have added turns available in "Dual Wield Mode". Turns will be added later also in "Brisk Mode".
  • Enable turns setting. You can switch turns on and off in the settings tab.
  • Enable hints setting. You can switch in-game hints on and off in the settings tab.
  • Enemy kills player after cut bug fixed.
  • Christmas tree obstacle removed from game.
  • Heat regen extended in "Dual Wield Mode".
  • Texture overlap when entering the tunnel bug fixed.
  • Other Bug Fixes
  • Asset Optimization
  • Texture Optimization

