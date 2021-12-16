Hotfix 1.0.6 is available now!

We probably won't ship another hotfixes until 1.1 patch. Only critical problems would be fixed if they occur. Thank you very much for your feedback, bug reports and fix propositions! We need rest for some time but we will come back to you with bigger 1.1 that fixes more minor bugs and some balance issues. Only then will the community-supported translation process begin as we still have some English localization issues to fix. You can join your language team on https://translate.thechroniclesofmyrtana.com.

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Fixed progression issues with "Hunter's blood" quest

Fixed progression issues with "In the service of his majesty" quest

Fixed progression issues with "In Broad Daylight" quest

Fixed progression issues with "One Thing Leads to Another" quest

Fixed progression issues with "Bear trouble" quest

Fixed animal trophies (teeth) learning from Allan

Fixed other minor problems

Please remember that Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.

There are no plans for such an update for now.