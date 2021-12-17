 Skip to content

Card Hunter update for 17 December 2021

Server Maintenance December 17 2021 12:30 pm UTC 0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Greetings Card Hunters!

**

The server maintenance will take place on Friday, December 17, starting at 12:30 pm UTC 0 and should last till 4 pm UTC 0.

Local times:

  • [CET]: 1:30 pm - 05:00 pm
  • [EST]: 07:30 am - 11:00 am
  • [PST]: 04:30 am - 8:00 am

