Server Maintenance December 17 2021 12:30 pm UTC 0

**Greetings Card Hunters!
**
The server maintenance will take place on Friday, December 17, starting at 12:30 pm UTC 0 and should last till 4 pm UTC 0.
Local times:
- [CET]: 1:30 pm - 05:00 pm
- [EST]: 07:30 am - 11:00 am
- [PST]: 04:30 am - 8:00 am
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
**
The server maintenance will take place on Friday, December 17, starting at 12:30 pm UTC 0 and should last till 4 pm UTC 0.
Local times:
Changed files in this update