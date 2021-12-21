 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Come Home update for 21 December 2021

Update 10 & Mari Clothing DLC Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7896904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Update 10 is now available to play for free. This update contains:

  • New Scenes for Lisa, Dana, Jamie, Tammy, Mari, Izzy, Adrian, Gertrude, Ms. Welch, Mrs. McGee, Mrs. Mills, Brandi, Reba, Whitney, Jez, and Mi-Cha.
  • New Dates for Adrian and Whitney.
  • Repeatable sex scenes for Suzy, Jamie, Juliana, Kendra, Adrian, and Bai
  • New Conversations for Lisa, Suzy, Dana, Ms. Welch, Mrs. Mills, Whitney, Jez, and Mi-Cha
  • 3 New achievements
  • Around 400 new images and 25 new animation
  • Many minor fixes

Along with the new update, I've also released the Mari Clothing Expansion DLC. This DLC contains 4 new clothing option, one per date for Mari. Whenever you take her on a date, you will be given a choice if you want her to wear her normal outfit, or her alternate DLC outfit.

This DLC is intended to be a small cosmetic upgrade for the people who want to help support the game. It intentionally does not add a lot to the game, as I don't want you to feel like you HAVE to have it. Only buy if you want to support and want to see Mari in some different clothes. I'll be releasing more of these DLC packs in the future for other characters, as long as this one does well.

Hope you enjoy all the new content! Have fun and thanks for playing the game and supporting me!

Changed files in this update

Come Home Content Depot 1724191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.