Update 10 & Mari Clothing DLC Released!

Hey everyone! Update 10 is now available to play for free. This update contains:

New Scenes for Lisa, Dana, Jamie, Tammy, Mari, Izzy, Adrian, Gertrude, Ms. Welch, Mrs. McGee, Mrs. Mills, Brandi, Reba, Whitney, Jez, and Mi-Cha.

New Dates for Adrian and Whitney.

Repeatable sex scenes for Suzy, Jamie, Juliana, Kendra, Adrian, and Bai

New Conversations for Lisa, Suzy, Dana, Ms. Welch, Mrs. Mills, Whitney, Jez, and Mi-Cha

3 New achievements

Around 400 new images and 25 new animation

Many minor fixes

Along with the new update, I've also released the Mari Clothing Expansion DLC. This DLC contains 4 new clothing option, one per date for Mari. Whenever you take her on a date, you will be given a choice if you want her to wear her normal outfit, or her alternate DLC outfit.

This DLC is intended to be a small cosmetic upgrade for the people who want to help support the game. It intentionally does not add a lot to the game, as I don't want you to feel like you HAVE to have it. Only buy if you want to support and want to see Mari in some different clothes. I'll be releasing more of these DLC packs in the future for other characters, as long as this one does well.

Hope you enjoy all the new content! Have fun and thanks for playing the game and supporting me!