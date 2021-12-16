 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Mombo Quest update for 16 December 2021

Christmas version!

Share · View all patches · Build 7896854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get in the Christmas mood, explore Subrosa in a stylish hat to find the Christmas trees and loads of hidden gifts!

Changed files in this update

Super Mombo Quest Content Depot 1262041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.