Melody Christmas Update has landed!

Hey there, VR flippers!

The last update was released about a couple of months ago. This time, we've prepared a kind of a mix because we've added Christmas-theme items and made some additions when it comes to instruments. What is more, Christmas is closer and closer, which means you probably will have much more free time. How else to use this time if not for house flipping? So, without further ado, let's get Christmas started!

We have provided new decors with a Christmas theme so that you can prepare your house for the upcoming event. You can find them in the proper category.







You can use new stuff to redecorate houses you have already bought or… buy the next one. From now, there are eleven purchasable houses in total.







In addition to enriching your interior with new figurines and decorations, you get the opportunity to set up your recording studio. Take advantage of a wide selection of musical instruments and accessories. Give Christmas Eve a unique sound by playing your favorite melodies on the available instruments.

What is more, we've also added a new house, so you can spend some time on decorating it. Check it below:





But that is not the end of surprises! House Flipper: VR is currently 50% off, so you can grab yourself a gift, or give it to someone special.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1194700/House_Flipper_VR/

Let us know what you guys think about the Christmas update in the comment section below. We will do our best to check them out. Last but not least, thank you very much for your support. if you don't want to miss any future updates, make sure to follow us on social media.

Happy Christmas Flipping!

~Frozen Way Team