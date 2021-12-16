-
Change icons in barrel producing operations to reflect barrel production and not bottled resources
Greater opreation icon variety for corner speakeasies, small speakeasies, supper clubs, dance halls, jazz clubs and fine dining restaurants
Bug fix: Industrial Filters expansion was not available for one of the upgraded moonshine production operations
Bug fix: Hooligans shouldn't offer to beat up dead people
Bug fix: Fronts should be able to expand territory to include highway roads, not just regular roads
Bug fix: Raw material skills sometimes not being recognized for construction and upgrades
Bug fix: Some icons for supper clubs and speakeasys were displaying incorrectly in the crew assignment dialog.
Bug fix: Luxury hotels in Atlantic City and Cincinnati should count for tied house legacy goal.
Fixed various typos
City of Gangsters update for 16 December 2021
Update notes for build 1.2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update