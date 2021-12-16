 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 16 December 2021

Update notes for build 1.2.6

Build 7896747

  • Change icons in barrel producing operations to reflect barrel production and not bottled resources

  • Greater opreation icon variety for corner speakeasies, small speakeasies, supper clubs, dance halls, jazz clubs and fine dining restaurants

  • Bug fix: Industrial Filters expansion was not available for one of the upgraded moonshine production operations

  • Bug fix: Hooligans shouldn't offer to beat up dead people

  • Bug fix: Fronts should be able to expand territory to include highway roads, not just regular roads

  • Bug fix: Raw material skills sometimes not being recognized for construction and upgrades

  • Bug fix: Some icons for supper clubs and speakeasys were displaying incorrectly in the crew assignment dialog.

  • Bug fix: Luxury hotels in Atlantic City and Cincinnati should count for tied house legacy goal.

  • Fixed various typos

