Beta Update: Co-op Feature

Greetings, Rescue Team!

Thank you for participating in the Hidden Deep Playtest and for your continuous feedback! Now it’s time to share your experience and take your friends with you to forage further into the hidden depths.

This update unlocks the local co-op feature for the Challenge Mode, a game mode independent from the exploration campaign. This beta will now give you access to the game mode ‘Escape the sector’, where you face obstacles and fight monsters together. More game modes will be available on release. (Talking about the release - did you see our release date announcement yet?)

Local co-op ist just the first step on our way to a native multiplayer experience, and you can already get a taste of this by playing it together with the Steam remote play feature. Important note here: Because of the limitations of shared input, you’ll need at least one gamepad to start a co-op game.

When playing local, you can assign the controls in the menu, for Steam remote play you’ll have to rely on the related settings. If you are not familiar with this feature, you’ll find a handy guide HERE.

Have fun dying exploring together!

You are not in the Beta yet? Just find this button on our Store page and sign up - we will be letting in new testers in waves relatively frequently - so don't worry if you dont get access right away.