Patch 0.13.3.1 New Class! The Weapon master!

Hello! Another new class, the weapon master! (Copper armor) A class whose skills will allow you to use several weapons without having to change them manually (bow, boomerang, sword...) and which will allow you to throw knives at high speed! (the power of the weapons and their type as the range of knives will increase according to the level of your class)

Changelog 0.13.3.1 Adds: - New class: The weapon master (copper) with 4 skills - Ability to use a bow even if you don't have the object or arrows - Same for boomerang - Throwing knife (Deals 2x more damage if the target is not on the ground) - Project Up Bow, boomerang and throwing knife scales with the armor set level. Changes: - game engine support backwall 'ores'

That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!

