🌊All hands on deck, sailors!🌊

Trash Sailors is out on Steam now!

⚓️ Summon your team and get on board! ⚓️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

In a post-apocalyptic world flooded by a trash tsunami, you are the captain of a small raft floating above the “Trashy” waves. Sail your raft along with your crewmates to the deserted glaciers, mysterious swamps and fallen cities and fight ferocious enemies and marine creatures along your way. The ultimate goal is to sail as far as you can and collect trash to keep your team and the raft afloat. After all, the captain goes down with the ship!

🔴Watch the launch trailer:

Before you get underway, take a quick look at what you might encounter during your voyage! 👇

** - Fun(or chaotic) cooperative trash hunting adventure **

The game is available in local and online co-op for you and your friends with a maximum of 4 players. Have some chaotic fun on your couch for this holiday season!

Survive maelstroms by assigning mariners different jobs: every ship needs a captain, just like it also needs fuel. Create the trashiest sailing team in history, fight with monsters and trash your friendship!

** - Delicate hand-drawn trash piracy **



Keep your raft afloat in this magnificent world depicted by fine hand-drawn art! From the trashy waves, the gigantic sea monsters to all elements in the environment, everything is hand-drawn!

** - More than 20 levels with different seascape sceneries **

Sail to the hottest jungles or the iciest waters in Trash Sailors! Work your way up to enjoy different seascapes while casting a wide net to fish discarded items and treasure chests filled with golden screws!

** - A roster of characters, enemies, raft customization options and equipment **

There are 4 main characters, around 20 types of gruesome marine creatures and enemies, 40 types of trash items, and almost 45 different customization options for the raft! Choose your favorite characters and prepare for an epic marine battle filled with unexpected thrills.

** - Flexible Accessibility Settings that allow you to adjust the difficulty levels **

There are 7 different options in the Accessibility Settings and 3 presets available for you to flexibly adjust the difficulties to get rid of unwanted threats and enjoy the cool ocean breeze.

In the meantime, the game automatically changes the difficulty level based on real-time situations on the raft. With different numbers of players on board, your HP levels, enemy numbers and engine fuel consumption speed, you can fine tune your experience to your liking!

AND MUCH MORE for you to discover by yourself!

We are excited to welcome pirates everywhere into the trashy waves!

Thank you captains! We wish you a fun voyage!