Update v0.8.38 Released

Hello everyone!
Meet the new big update!
-
Added 3 levels of difficulty for all levels.
-
Added reloading at the bottom of the belt.
-
Fixed hitboxes of enemies with a sword, now it's easier to hit them.
-
Fixed blades, now they have correct hitboxes
-
Added leaderboard
-
Fixed the disappearance of vibration when modifying "Fast speed"
-
Added a warning before starting the game that the game may be inconvenient for some people.
-
Optimization of complex effects that could load the system was carried out, and work was also carried out to optimize the animation of opponents.
-
The scoring system has also changed.
-
Fixed a bug due to which after passing a level, the "Score for passing" was not displayed
-
Added the ability to select a color for each sword separately.
-
Fixed problems with the TRAINING level.
-
Added selection of sounds for Swords, Blades and Pistols in the Customization section
-Added the ability to tilt and position the hands in the Setting - Character section.
- In addition, a number of minor bugs have been fixed that did not affect the game, but were noticed.
- Since I changed the training system, after the first launch, it will require you to go through it before starting, if you have already completed it, then just go to the training and exit. This is a small innovation that will help many people not to make mistakes when starting the game for the first time.
If you find a bug in the game, I will be very grateful if you report it in the game's Community or in the game's Discord channel: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD
Great games everyone and see you in the future!
Changed files in this update