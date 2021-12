Share · View all patches · Build 7896380 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 16:46:10 UTC by Wendy

It's Christmas Season in Idle Wizard!

We at TwoWizards wish you a Merry Christmas!

Starting from December 16th and up to January 5th, log in to receive numerous gifts!

There's quite a lot of changes, including new Expedition locations, background and orb skins, the long-awaited class-personal item sets, qol changes for a couple of classes and some more!

Also, Hard Reset is back for the brave of heart!

Come join us for the celebration!