Days with Ophelia: The Girl From Wind City update for 16 December 2021

English version has been released!

Days with Ophelia: The Girl From Wind City update for 16 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, Liiivie people

The English version has been released!

Thank you for your support, we will add some new content in the future :)

Twitter:

@WeissGarden

Discord:

https://discord.gg/rpFSfnY

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/weissgarden

