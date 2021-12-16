InDev patch notes 0.05.12
Fixed Functional tall (0.6m) window screw loose position
Fixed a save load corruption caused by wood
Can now change the colour of Mortar (muck) by adding paint to the mix
Changed layout of Tool Shed area for optimisation purposes
General optimisation pass
Fixed weird zooming whilst holding paint can
Added Concrete, Mortar & No-Fines Silos, purchasable from Mitchell’s Catalogue
Mortar & No-Fines no longer infinite on Debug Enabled
Fixed Tile / Carpet placement on upper floors of the house
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch