Landlord's Super update for 16 December 2021

InDev Patch Notes 0.05.12

InDev patch notes 0.05.12

Fixed Functional tall (0.6m) window screw loose position

Fixed a save load corruption caused by wood

Can now change the colour of Mortar (muck) by adding paint to the mix

Changed layout of Tool Shed area for optimisation purposes

General optimisation pass

Fixed weird zooming whilst holding paint can

Added Concrete, Mortar & No-Fines Silos, purchasable from Mitchell’s Catalogue

Mortar & No-Fines no longer infinite on Debug Enabled

Fixed Tile / Carpet placement on upper floors of the house

Cheers,

Greg

