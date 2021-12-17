 Skip to content

Exodus Borealis update for 17 December 2021

Patch Notes - b.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7896278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New island added: Piku Island - The path from the gate spirals down the tall volcano peak. With colder temperatures and a layout that circles the peak, this island should present a challenge! Unlocked after beating the first 4 islands.
  • Added new setting to hide environment flowers.
  • Fixed bug causing the smelters footprint to be rotated 90 degrees preventing it from fitting where it should. This will not effect already placed smelters, but any newly placed ones will use the correct footprint area.
  • Dutch and Russian language updates.

