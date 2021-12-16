Developer Update #9 - A taste of what’s to come...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone, before we take a break for the holiday season I wanted to check in and give you a quick update of what we’re currently working on for Recipe for Disaster’s next major Early Access update, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2022.

Following the release of the Freeplay & Festive updates we’ve been reviewing all of the feedback that you’ve submitted to date. A recurring theme amongst the community has been that you would like to see more content generally, and that the Expanded Campaign EA milestone has consistently ranked high as one of the most requested features since launch.

With this in mind, we’ll be basing our next update around improving and expanding the campaign, adding additional content to the existing stages and introducing more levels which showcase some entirely new gameplay mechanics!

Expanded campaign update - What to expect

More disasters - We’re currently working on two new disasters, one of which involves a sudden influx of pesky rodents, while the other will be tied to ‘unforeseen plumbing issues’ within your restrooms.



(Work in progress)



(Work in progress)

Additional dynamic events - Each level will gain some additional dynamic events with some being unique to the stage’s story and setting.

VIPs - Upon arrival, these influential customer types will trigger a new kind of event which will involve having to exceed their incredibly high expectations, or face the wrath of their follower base or readership!

Health inspections - A fledgling restaurant’s worst nightmare… Health inspectors will occasionally visit your establishment and grade both it’s overall cleanliness, and the quality of its food.



(Work in progress)

We can’t wait to share more progress with you in January, but until then have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Alex Mochi

Founder & Leader Designer - Dapper Penguin Studios