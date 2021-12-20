0.4.0.1 Hotfix

First of all, we would like to thank everyone for reporting these to us on the Steam Forums and Discord! You're of great help and please, keep it coming!
With this hotfix, we are addressing some issues that appeared in the latest update.
Weapon balancing
- The Viceroy Base Damage increased: 110 → 143
- The Viceroy Critical Multiplier decreased: 1.35 → 1.15
- The Canary rate-of-fire decreased: 780 → 650
Fixed an issue where enemies would not hear the revive sound nearby.
Fixed an issue where textures would not load on the Old New York on Google Stadia.
Fixed an issue where the in-game surveys would not work on Google Stadia.
Fixed an issue where players could run silently while holding a melee weapon.
Fixed various crashes on Google Stadia.
Fixed various UI bugs.
Changed files in this update