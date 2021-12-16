Red Solstice 2: Survivors Rebalance Patch Notes

ATTENTION MARINES! Get ready for a debriefing! We are not on shore leave yet!

Get them armored backsides out of those armchairs, turn off Mars Extreme Makeover and line up!

We are dropping a rebalancing patch so we need all Marines on the front line, as all of the details from the latest patch note are listed below.

Rebalance Patch Notes (2021 December 16)

NOTABLE

• Skirmish missions can be chosen now

• Daily challenge can have any available map in skirmish

GENERAL

• Optimized the game and the network slightly

• Frost skills and items will apply chilled effect before applying freeze, monsters that are no longer Suppressed cannot be frozen

• Improved vehicles splines

• Fix for using specialized weapons (grenade launcher) while jumping with thrusters and crashing the game

• Added ARC shuttle to launchpad prefab

• Fix for emergency extraction terminal not working

UI

• Remade match summary

• Overwatch range display fix for component

• In-game weapon tooltip will display final spread instead of current spread

• Improved kinetic spear tooltip

• Enemy vehicles now show on map as red

• Unranked games will correctly display non limits now

• Added storm tooltip in region compact and region list

MISC

• Improved tentacle generation for biomass

• Localization fixes

• Demolition explosives will be protected by random cars now and destructibles

ITEMS

• Increased claymores damage and added 40 suppression damage per claymore, reduced radius by 100

• Leaper mine can taunt very high threats now (Fluffies)

• Satchels will always break walls

• incendiary explosive adds 15 stacks on detonation and burning effect lasts for 15 seconds

• Increased claymore, satchel reaper, incendiary, chain explosives max stack by 5

MONSTERS

• Zombie types will have roughly 50 suppressions

• Overall improvements and bugfixes to Ripjaw

SKILLS

• Cryo pulse mine now shreds 1-2 armor

• Shockwave no longer triggers gas pipes to prevent accidental teamkills

• User of team thrusters will also get Death From Above buff

• GenerateAmmo no longer reloads and wastes advanced ammo when weapon is out of ammo

• Plasma Discharge now consumes stacks on clicking the skill

• Improvements to fortify and rebuild so it works better with people who hotjoin

• Reduced efficiency of equalizer and consumption by 33%

• Fixed for Repeller not applying resistance debuff

Full list of class skill changes listed here

MISSIONS

• Crimson Storm will have better biomass spawns at final stand

• Gather Test subjects will not expire anymore

• Fix for blocker when traveling away after completing Crimson Storm 1 during dialogs

• Fix for world map state when quitting For Humanity mission

• Fixes Edge case issue of Artillery Mission splitting enemy marines and now reaper turret from the terminal location.

• Supply Cache now has an enemy marine drop pod assault force that attempts to recapture supply box.

• Fixes Edge Case issue of terminal splitting and issue where storm stopped growing by only activating power relays.

• Moved monster ambush to run parallel to turning on the terminal instead of spawn bulk and end.

• Added ambush of low tier monsters to disruptors to make it more engaging.

• Fixed Edge case splitting issue of Enemy HB marines from spawning somewhere else then the terminal being tagged.

• Slightly reworked Elysium Grand Skirmish where the Elpida Marine arrives later, but learned how to use a dropships evac rope.

• Fixed an Edge Case issue of support UBAS on Jungle Of Madness from spawning underground

• Various fixes and tweaks for Howell-Barrex DLC missions where Enemy Marines that defend a location stand their ground better.

• Added missing main mission 9 - Brotherhood in Howell-Barrex Campaign which completes the brothers storyline

FOLLOWERS

• Buildable items can be completed via followers now (turrets etc.)

NOW GET BACK TO THE HEADQUARTERS! Stay alert and stay tuned for more updates coming in the future.

Marines, dismiss!