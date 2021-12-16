Update 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 7896146 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 16:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, guys! This is our winter cleaning update where we upload all the small fixes and changes that were done over the last few months.

Fixed various minor issues.

Corrected some localization issues.

Note that the changelog might not include all the issues.

All other Strategic Mind titles have also received updates recently.

You can expect more updates and quality of life improvements as we keep working on the upcoming Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty. All relevant improvements will be delivered across all titles of the Strategic Mind series.

With best regards

Starni Games team