Hardcore Mode and Patch 1.2 are now live

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.2 Patch Notes

A new patch for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is now live! The latest 1.2 update brings a plethora of improvements as well as a complete novelty for the bravest of souls - the Hardcore Mode.

You will find a full list of implemented changes down below. But there is more! We think this is the perfect opportunity to present you the brand-new, absolutely thrilling Mixed Reality Trailer, which will allow you to turn into the mighty Lord-Arcanum Castor Stormscryer himself and face the Shyish terrors first handed!

Patch 1.2 notes:

General

• Hardcore Mode is now available

• More weapon-upgrade stations placed around the in-game world

Game Settings

• Fixed translation issues

Graphics

• Various lighting and HLOD fixes

Sound

• Improved sound feedback for activating the glove

• Improved mix for dialogue intelligibility

• Improved Stormcasts' sounds and dialogue spatialization

• Minor improvements in some environment and UI sounds

Gameplay

• Potential navigation problems on Glittering Marsh resolved

• Problems with elevator on Sigmarite Prison Quest resolved

• Fixed a bug with floor collision on the Glittering Marsh map

• Fixed a potential blocker on Panopticon Stormvault

• Other minor bug fixes

Check out the newset Mixed Reality Trailer

What can you expect from the Hardcore Mode?

Hardcore Mode is intended for players who are not afraid of challenges and difficult tasks. Any blow received can be your last one - when playing Hardcore Mode, your foes will deal more damage and attack you in groups.

Moreover, parry indicators, enemies' health bars, tutorials, and "skip climbing" mechanics will be removed. Only Sigmar’s greatest warriors will survive this challenge. Are you one of them?

Thank you everyone and good luck. You gonna need it.

