Rail Route update for 20 December 2021

Hotfix 1.2.33

Build 7896010

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
NEW: zh-HK and it languages added to game for translation works to start

UPDATE: In Options, icon displays work-in-progress state for the incomplete localizations + fallback language displayed according to actual settings (was: English only)  
UPDATE: Localizations (es: tutorials, ui; zh-Hant: tutorials, ui; zh_Hans: tutorials; fr: ui)

FIX: Accept contract chapter in the tutorial was being broken when the trial train failed  
FIX: Crash when accepting first one-off contract after researching something  
FIX: Error screen back button was unresponsive when loading a save  
FIX: Occupied track could be upgraded  
FIX: Timetables could be created in the editor with conflicting stops  
FIX: Train overview ui was overlapping  
FIX: Two trains could be spawned simultaneously, one auto-spawned and the other spawned manually  
FIX: UI scale did not update when changing resolutions

