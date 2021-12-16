Labyrinthine Christmas Event

Hey everyone,

Today's update brings new time restricted cosmetics, a new maze type, new monster variants and several other changes!

First up, between now and the end of December, you will be able to find 8 new Winter/Christmas themed cosmetics, including the first wrist-slot item.

To help you guys find them, we're also doubling the chance for a rare map to appear during the event! Wickerman will also look a little more festive during December.

As well as this, we've also introduced a winter themed maze-type that appears at level 10. This is a permanent addition to the game and will be staying after December.

This map also features our first two monster variants, these appear only in the new snowy maze and are a little harder than their normal counterparts!

Not only that, we're also bringing across some changes direct from our private-testing branch, these include;

New "scare" sounds when killed by monsters

Improvements to generation, including randomised start and end pieces

Faster map generation

Limits on the amount of large/giant maps

Improvements to hiding in hedges

Smoother camera movement

Several bug fixes (including the revive icon being on screen constantly!)

Of course, one of the biggest topics in our discord [[Official Discord](discord.gg/valkogamestudios)] right now is Chapter 5. It's coming, very soon. We've put our first few testers through it and it will be going to our private-testing group within a week or so. If all goes well, it will be on public testing either at the end of December or in early January. Stay tuned!

We also have the Sewer and manor maze types which will be coming out soon, both maps will bring new monsters to the game. Make sure to check the pipeline - https://trello.com/b/D1zaIOKx/labyrinthine-pipeline to follow along with the upcoming changes!

And finally Merry Christmas to everyone out there; It may be a little early but just in case we don't get chance to say it closer to the time!