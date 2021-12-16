 Skip to content

Due Process update for 16 December 2021

Winter Holiday Event

Build 7895917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A limited time event is starting in Due Process! A new (free) Winter Battle Pass with seasonal specific content, winterized levels and more!

Winter Battle Pass:

[/h1]

  • Added functionality to support multiple battlepasses...
  • And added a Winter Battle Pass to the game, to replace the "daily login" reward system used for the halloween event.
  • Added ability to choose active battle pass, XP gained from matches goes towards the active battle pass
  • A full set of new winter cosmetics to fill out the new Winter Battle Pass
  • Popup on login to show that the winter event has started and prompting you to activate the winter battle pass
  • Added icons to event specific items in your inventory to help identify them
  • The Winter Battle Pass is still free! Log in, activate it and start earning new limited-time cosmetics for the winter season!

[h1]Tileset Changes:

  • Killhouse has a tons of new set levels and both the exteriors and interiors of the levels have been decorated with seasonal decorations
  • Bank has new levels, the interiors are filled with holiday specific decorations and lots of exterior props have been covered in a coat of fresh snow
  • All tilesets have had their exterior areas, background scenes and post processing winterized with snow effects

Bank changes:

  • Temporary winterization of the background, midground, interiors and interiors.
  • Bank Vents now have their own footstep audio
  • Breaking plate glass in Loans now leaves broken glass on the ground that has unique footstep audio
  • Vent covers now make a unique sound when shot open

Killhouse changes:

  • Temporary winterization of the background, midground, interiors and interiors.
  • Double swinging doors have had their windows removed and the model retextured, this affects their usage in breezeway, lumberyard, checkpoint, etc.
  • Interior wooden doors in killhouse have been retextured in order to make them stand out more from similarly textured surrounding walls

Other Changes:

  • Added an option in the Sound options menu to pop out the Mic Calibration window which allows you to test your microphone and make sure it's working as intended
  • Fixed menu bug where you could receive an invite but not be able to see it
  • The main menu background scene is winterized to match the seasonal event
  • Training is winterized similarly to the killhouse tileset
  • Snow "Footstep" sound normalized, still crunchy but more balanced
  • Updated battle pass page UI to support multiple passes, pass switching, battle pass named, display of active battle pass, etc.

