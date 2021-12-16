Winter Holiday Event

A limited time event is starting in Due Process! A new (free) Winter Battle Pass with seasonal specific content, winterized levels and more!
Winter Battle Pass:
[/h1]
- Added functionality to support multiple battlepasses...
- And added a Winter Battle Pass to the game, to replace the "daily login" reward system used for the halloween event.
- Added ability to choose active battle pass, XP gained from matches goes towards the active battle pass
- A full set of new winter cosmetics to fill out the new Winter Battle Pass
- Popup on login to show that the winter event has started and prompting you to activate the winter battle pass
- Added icons to event specific items in your inventory to help identify them
- The Winter Battle Pass is still free! Log in, activate it and start earning new limited-time cosmetics for the winter season!
[h1]Tileset Changes:
- Killhouse has a tons of new set levels and both the exteriors and interiors of the levels have been decorated with seasonal decorations
- Bank has new levels, the interiors are filled with holiday specific decorations and lots of exterior props have been covered in a coat of fresh snow
- All tilesets have had their exterior areas, background scenes and post processing winterized with snow effects
Bank changes:
- Temporary winterization of the background, midground, interiors and interiors.
- Bank Vents now have their own footstep audio
- Breaking plate glass in Loans now leaves broken glass on the ground that has unique footstep audio
- Vent covers now make a unique sound when shot open
Killhouse changes:
- Temporary winterization of the background, midground, interiors and interiors.
- Double swinging doors have had their windows removed and the model retextured, this affects their usage in breezeway, lumberyard, checkpoint, etc.
- Interior wooden doors in killhouse have been retextured in order to make them stand out more from similarly textured surrounding walls
Other Changes:
- Added an option in the Sound options menu to pop out the Mic Calibration window which allows you to test your microphone and make sure it's working as intended
- Fixed menu bug where you could receive an invite but not be able to see it
- The main menu background scene is winterized to match the seasonal event
- Training is winterized similarly to the killhouse tileset
- Snow "Footstep" sound normalized, still crunchy but more balanced
- Updated battle pass page UI to support multiple passes, pass switching, battle pass named, display of active battle pass, etc.
Changed files in this update