 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Barotrauma update for 16 December 2021

Hotfix for the Holiday Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7895815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've just released a small patch to address the most urgent issues in yesterday's update. Here is the list of changes:

  • Fixed crashing on startup on some versions of macOS.
  • Fixed GameAnalytics consent prompt going outside the window on small resolutions and/or large text sizes.
  • Fixed Kastrull's drone sometimes spawning inside the sub client-side in multiplayer.
  • Fixed opening the settings menu resetting the game window, which caused screen capture software to stop capturing the window.
  • Fixed certain mods that don't configure the "you are here" circle sprite for the status monitors causing crashes.
  • Fixed abilities that give simultaneous skill gain (minor in mechanics, once upon a time in europa, apprenticeship) not giving the extra skill points.
  • Fixed deconstructor not being able to put the items into containers in the output slots.

Thank you for all the comments, feedback and well-wishes since yesterday! With these fixes, we hope you get to sail smoothly through Europa during the holidays.

Changed files in this update

Barotrauma Win Content Depot 602961
  • Loading history…
Barotrauma Linux Depot 602962
  • Loading history…
Barotrauma Mac Depot 602963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.