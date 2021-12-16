Hotfix for the Holiday Update

Hello everyone!
We've just released a small patch to address the most urgent issues in yesterday's update. Here is the list of changes:
- Fixed crashing on startup on some versions of macOS.
- Fixed GameAnalytics consent prompt going outside the window on small resolutions and/or large text sizes.
- Fixed Kastrull's drone sometimes spawning inside the sub client-side in multiplayer.
- Fixed opening the settings menu resetting the game window, which caused screen capture software to stop capturing the window.
- Fixed certain mods that don't configure the "you are here" circle sprite for the status monitors causing crashes.
- Fixed abilities that give simultaneous skill gain (minor in mechanics, once upon a time in europa, apprenticeship) not giving the extra skill points.
- Fixed deconstructor not being able to put the items into containers in the output slots.
Thank you for all the comments, feedback and well-wishes since yesterday! With these fixes, we hope you get to sail smoothly through Europa during the holidays.
Changed files in this update