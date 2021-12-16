Roadmap Update: Upcoming Winter Event And New DLC!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Mateys! ːfishheartː

While focusing hard on the recently released Galleon we almost lost track of time and realized it's that special time of the year again! Get ready to whip out those Santa hats and eggnog because we plan on making those cool exclusive winter cosmetics available once again for a limited time during the holidays!

On top of that we've got another wickedly awesome DLC planned: The Crab Lord set so you can FINALLY roleplay as everyone's favourite decapod crustacean!!



high-res version

Hope y'all are excited scallywags, this will be a more cosmetic focused update but rest assured, in the meantime we are working hard on even more BIG gameplay additions! ːblazingsailsː

Like this Roadmap update? Let us know on Discord!

