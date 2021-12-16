Oppcium Update Build 11248 - Patch Notes

Oppcium Update Build 11248

Added map markers in the game. This change was added to give players more guidance and to ensure they always have a clear goal. This change was also mainly implemented to make the game more enjoyable and more accessible. The map markers are now present on the Map and they will guide the player from the start of the game to the end.

All map markers have a tooltip related to what you have to do at a specific location.

The game will always notify the player when a new map maker is added.

Keep in mind that this change did not take out much of the difficulty of the game, it was never meant to come from puzzles, but from enemies.

New voice lines were implemented into the game.

Fixed a bug where Specimen-01 could not see the player properly when hiding in the courtyard behind the grassy squares with the animal statues in the middle.

Added a map to the inside of the facility.

Expect more updates in the future that will further polish the player accessibility side of the game. If you encountered any issues or have any suggestions always feel free to get in touch.