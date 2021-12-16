The Bus Update 1.9 - BETA

Share · View all patches · Build 7895683 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.9 of the Early Access is now available as BETA.

The freezes of version 1.8 were fixed and you can find an updated area “Unter den Linden”.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button

In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 0.13.46403 EA Beta

Fixed freeze that sometimes occurred when passengers left the bus

Fixed many more bugs in the new settings menu

Added news window to the main menu

Added wheel Assistant and reset to default button

Added Alternative Mouse Control UI for MAN Lion’s City DD

Fixed a bug with buttons not reacting when right-clicking in certain views

Adjusted seat position for MAN DD

Level & Art Fixes

Reworked construction side “Unter den Linden”

Added new “Berlin Palace”

Performance optimizations**

Only occurred during the BETA test of this update

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background