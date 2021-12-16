The Bus Update 1.9 - BETA

Update 1.9 of the Early Access is now available as BETA.
The freezes of version 1.8 were fixed and you can find an updated area “Unter den Linden”.
For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.
Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.
ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.
How to install the beta version of the update?
Quite easily:
- In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"
- In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"
- In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"
- In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"
- Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away
- After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button
- In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update
Changelog 0.13.46403 EA Beta
-
Fixed freeze that sometimes occurred when passengers left the bus
-
Fixed many more bugs in the new settings menu
-
Added news window to the main menu
-
Added wheel Assistant and reset to default button
-
Added Alternative Mouse Control UI for MAN Lion’s City DD
-
Fixed a bug with buttons not reacting when right-clicking in certain views
-
Adjusted seat position for MAN DD
-
Level & Art Fixes
-
Reworked construction side “Unter den Linden”
-
Added new “Berlin Palace”
Performance optimizations**
-
Only occurred during the BETA test of this update
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background
