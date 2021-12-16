Patch 5.1.4 out now

Hi Chefs!
A new patch 5.1.4 for Cooking Simulator is available!
Changelog:
Fixed: game freezing after selecting Custom Menu for the first time in Career Mode
Fixed: giant tuna appearing upon purchase in Pizza
Fixed: giant meat appearing in the Winter Holidays kitchen
Fixed: missing textures (purple appearance) for Hazelnuts and Walnuts in Pizza
Fixed: incorrect rating for the Meat and Bean Chili recipe in Shelter
Fixed: incorrect recipe instructions for the Meat and Bean Chili recipe in Shelter
Below you can see an example of a giant tuna bug that has been fixed:
Happy cooking!
