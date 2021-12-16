 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 16 December 2021

Patch 5.1.4 out now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

A new patch 5.1.4 for Cooking Simulator is available!

Changelog:

Fixed: game freezing after selecting Custom Menu for the first time in Career Mode

Fixed: giant tuna appearing upon purchase in Pizza

Fixed: giant meat appearing in the Winter Holidays kitchen

Fixed: missing textures (purple appearance) for Hazelnuts and Walnuts in Pizza

Fixed: incorrect rating for the Meat and Bean Chili recipe in Shelter

Fixed: incorrect recipe instructions for the Meat and Bean Chili recipe in Shelter

Below you can see an example of a giant tuna bug that has been fixed:

Happy cooking!

