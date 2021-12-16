POLITY - v1.0.4

Changelog
[1.0.4] - 2021-12-16
Added
-Added a duration for the opening of a construction site.
-Added new notifications.
-Added a new Waypoint to create a route on the Map.
Changed
-Changed the Fast Travel icon.
-Changed the Next Level Panel.
-Changed the Quest and Order Panels.
-Changed the UI animation of Level Up gains.
-Changed the default place titles.
-Changed the demonstration of Waypoint.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in having a Gift Box in the Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in opening-closing panel issues.
-Fixed the bug in the quest line.
-Some errors are restored in the Inventory/Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow and Sign.
-Fixed the bug in the Map icons.
-Fixed the bug in the Fast Travel.
-Fixed bugs in editing or placing furniture in the locations.
-Fixed the bug in the Room Settings.
-Fixed the bug in NPC dialogues.
-Fixed the UI scales and button organization.
-Fixed the bug in the Blocked Citizen panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Construction Site panel.
Working On
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on the current Storage/Inventory/Backpack bugs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.
-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.
-Working on improving the Presidency System.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update