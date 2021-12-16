POLITY - v1.0.4

Changelog

[1.0.4] - 2021-12-16

Added

-Added a duration for the opening of a construction site.

-Added new notifications.

-Added a new Waypoint to create a route on the Map.

Changed

-Changed the Fast Travel icon.

-Changed the Next Level Panel.

-Changed the Quest and Order Panels.

-Changed the UI animation of Level Up gains.

-Changed the default place titles.

-Changed the demonstration of Waypoint.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in having a Gift Box in the Backpack.

-Fixed the bug in opening-closing panel issues.

-Fixed the bug in the quest line.

-Some errors are restored in the Inventory/Backpack.

-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow and Sign.

-Fixed the bug in the Map icons.

-Fixed the bug in the Fast Travel.

-Fixed bugs in editing or placing furniture in the locations.

-Fixed the bug in the Room Settings.

-Fixed the bug in NPC dialogues.

-Fixed the UI scales and button organization.

-Fixed the bug in the Blocked Citizen panel.

-Fixed the bug in the Construction Site panel.

Working On

-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.

-Working on the current Storage/Inventory/Backpack bugs.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.

-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.

-Working on improving the Presidency System.

-Working on more UI animations.