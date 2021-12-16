Update Version 20211216

English

New location: The Preist's House (its lock can now be picked in the Queensmouth Church area.)

Added a document in The Preist's House.

New location: The Secret Tunnel (Solve a small puzzle in the Preist's House. It's just a small part.)

The puzzle is easy. It's more like a technical concept-prove demo to fulfill a goal of rule-based RPG gameplay. (You can use any related items or skills to solve it.)

New battlefiled environment: Cave

简体中文

新区域：牧师的房子（这栋位于王后镇教堂的房子的门锁现在可以被打开。）

在牧师的房子里加入了一篇文档。

新区域：秘密通道（在牧师的房子里解决一个非常简单的谜题后可以进入。只开放了小部分区域。）

这个谜题实际上是一个技术上的概念实现来满足一个基于规则的角色扮演玩法。（你可以用任何相关的物品或技能来解决它。）

新的战场环境：洞穴

Some art assets for future stories are also in. Thus, the update size is relatively big.

一些为后续剧情准备的美术资源也已经加入游戏，所以更新体积较大。