WELCOME TO THE CHRISTMAS TURKEY UPDATE!

Hey everyone! We've been feeling pretty FESTIVE these last few weeks and so wanted to make sure the next update was full of good tidings and cheer. So here it is, welcome to

There are so many fixes and new bits of content that the community have been asking for in here, so I hope you enjoy diving back in!

Here are the highlights:

* Sandbox mode

A brand new way to play! Access a second zoo by unlocking a different island on the world map screen. Try out some new layouts and build some fancy buildings, your zoo is your oyster!

* [b]Two new buildings in sandbox mode [/b]

To go with Sandbox Zoos, there are two buildings to provide you with infinite money and immortal animals!

* New wintery animals!

Goat, Turkey, Sheep and Mink can all be traded in the new Greenland Zoo - head there to grab yourself some new wintery friends! These animals all have genomes to collect and can be sent to the CRISPR building!

* Population management

The team have added a staff member and building to the research tree to help manage your populations better! This, we hope, will be especially useful to those of you with big zoos!

* Nutritionist Staff

Also new to the research tree is the Nutritionist, who will automatically order your animals' food supplies for you! Another win for very big zoos!

* New factories for you naughty evil players

These are all to do with our new animals! We have the fur factory, turkey factory, wool battery and goat battery.

* New farms for good players too!

To support farmers grabbing our new animals, we've got a wool farm and goat dairy

* New Shops

Looking at our new animals and wintery theme, we've got the turkey stand, cocoa cafe and bakery, winter wear shop and goat cheese deli.

* Christmas tree pack

(it wouldn't be Christmas without them!)

* A New Advanced Settings Screen

This will allow you to fiddle with some of our more experimental settings for an easier playing experience! It includes: disabling flashing effects, blocking character emotes, unlocking the framerate. It also has some experimental features: disable layer sorting and tile list optimization.

WHEW! Another big update! Thanks again for playing and sharing your feedback, we're excited to hear all about how you find this update!

Merry Christmas and a happy festive season to you all!

Springloaded and No More Robots xoxoxo