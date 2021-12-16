Update 0.4.3 released



We are ending the year in style with a final Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 2021. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm, it makes a massive difference! Stay tuned for an amazing 2022!

Changelist

Tweaked drag values, this should result in a more locked in feeling.

Introduced damage calculation differences for frames with and without prop guards.

Update the damage indicator with colors, should be easier to notice prop damage.

Level selector has been added to the singleplayer finish screen, quickly jump to the next level or track when finishing a race.

Some ground surfaces should now slide more.

More drone customisation options: added a motor category

Added 3 brushed and 10 brushless motor variations. These impact flight behaviour.

Flight behaviour tweaks

Last week’s throttle update was a success: you tried it out, liked it (awesome!) and provided us with additional feedback. This feedback all pointed in the same direction, tweaking the drag value might push it another step closer to perfection. In this update, the drag coefficient has been slightly increased, this should make the micro drones feel more locked in: sharper cornering, less drifting, and a slight decrease in overall speed. Your favourite Micro Drone should now be a lot more controllable, without losing that magic fun feeling we already offered in previous versions. We’d love to know what you think!

More content and customisation

The current Early Access version already offers solid fun experience, but can’t hold its ground in terms of content compared to classic sims like Liftoff, that have had a 6 year head start. Introducing new content to Liftoff: Micro Drones is a long-term endeavour that starts with this update.

Included are more parts to customise your setup, now you can change the motors of your favourite Micro Drones, impacting not just the way your drone looks but also flies.

Early next year we hope to introduce a few additional frames, and soon after we’ll be teasing the next level that's currently in production.