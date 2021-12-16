2021 Festive Event

Hello Test Subjects,

Santa has jumped down the chimney and brought with him a festive event for us all to enjoy this holiday season, running all the way up until January 6th 2022. Collect brand new Christmas-themed item upgrades from the Labyrinth, collect presents in game to earn rewards, and complete the limited-time challenge sets.

Night Changes

We’ve reduced the number of dispensers and fuses, and the amount of power now slowly increases by itself. In combination, we believe this makes the map layout at night clearer, and introduces more interesting trade-offs between hiding and completing fuses.

In addition, the game master now auto-completes more of the night period after too many innocents are executed, based on how many players are remaining on each team. Infected will also receive a free execution when their team-mate dies (instead of free blood), or on the floor after a successful antidote. In combination, these changes make sure players are still rewarded for good plays without allowing either team to run away with the game.

The night period power bar now slowly fills up over time, which when full, opens the doors to the next area after a 10 second delay

The night period last for a maximum of 180/180/90 seconds per floor, respectively

Adding fuses to fuse boxes adds 30 seconds to the timer bar

There are 6/6/3 fuse boxes per floor, respectively, and their positions have been updated

Once a certain number of executions have been made each night, up to 50% of the timer bar is filled

If an innocent player is successfully antidoted, on reaching the next floor, the infected will have the execution refunded

When your infected team mate is killed, you’re now given an extra execution, in place of free blood

At night, your location is only briefly revealed to the infected when you pick up or place a fuse

The innocent’s scream when being executed is louder

Item Upgrades

Santa’s elves have been hard at work to bring you a bunch of new seasonal item upgrades that you can earn in the Labyrinth. These are:

Snowman Lethal Injection - The person that is injected will turn into a Snowman (or woman)! Damaging them, or waiting for the lights to turn out, will cause them to be eliminated.

Snowball Shotgun - Firing this Shotgun will shoot out a single Snowball, dealing 125 damage per hit.

Freezing Trap - Freezing Traps create an area of denial, causing any Terrors inside of it to be slowed and take damage over time. After the Trap is activated it will expire after 20 seconds.

North Star Camera - Any Terrors hit by this Camera will be highlighted to everyone for 5 seconds.

Candy Cane Torch - The Torch's beam will do more damage, but have a smaller hit area.

Mega Bundle

The Christmas Mega Bundle has been added to the in-game shop. It is available for $9.99 / £7.99 and contains the following content:

Event-exclusive ‘Toy’ knife skin

10x Christmas Tokens

1x of each Christmas Item Upgrade

Seasonal Skins

Toy (Knife, Legendary, Mega Bundle Exclusive)

Mrs Claus (Lisa, Legendary)

Christmas Tree (Rachel, Legendary)

Wrapped (Pistol, Legendary)

Farmer Tank (Chang, Rare)

Smart Farmer (Alex, Rare)

Candy Cane (Knife, Rare)

Carrot (Wristband, Rare)

Elf Scrubs (Nina/Hans, Uncommon)

Rubber (Wristband, Uncommon)

Rubber (Pistol, Uncommon)

Cookie (Spray, Common)

Santa Hat (Spray, Common)

Snowflake (Spray, Common)

Reindeer (Emblem, Common)

Gingerbread Man (Emblem, Common)

In addition to this, since it’s been a year since our last Christmas event, all non-exclusive cosmetics from that event are now in the vault! These are:

Outfits: Toy Soldier (Alex), Nutcracker (Chang), Doll (Rachel), Clockwork (Nina), Rulebreaker (Hans), Lockdown (Lisa)

Accessories: LED Glasses (All), Party Blower (Rachel), Red Nose (Nina)

Poses: Feet Up (Rachel), Can’t See You (Alex), Stuck (Hans), Pray (Lisa)

Spray: Candy Cane, Ho Ho Ho, Innocent Stocking, Infected Stocking, Christmas Tree, Gingerbread Man

Wristband: Smart, Santa, Snow

Pistol: Home Shot, Coal, Snow Camo

Knife: Bell, Cracker, Wine Bottle

Present Collection

As you’re all on Santa’s nice list this year, the Game Master has left you with collectable presents scattered throughout the maps. Collecting these will progress you towards several milestones, unlocking a variety of rewards including tickets, booth tokens, and Christmas themed cosmetics! For those of you who reach the end of the milestones there’ll be a special reward awaiting you.

Christmas Challenge Set

As part of the festivities, there’s a new Christmas set of 25 challenges to complete. 5 of these challenges will be automatically unlocked, with the remaining 20 found throughout the Labyrinth. If you manage to complete them all there’ll be a secret emblem awaiting for you!

Bonus Tickets

There will be a bonus ticket weekend from 31st December - 3rd January. So be sure to jump on to get some new year boosts!

Patch notes